The Israeli-American Council (IAC) expressed serious concern over New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's decision to dismantle the NYPD's Strategic Response Group (SRG), warning that the move could undermine the security of Jewish residents and the city's ability to respond to terrorism and violent demonstrations.

In a statement issued following the announcement by Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the organization urged city officials to ensure that essential security capabilities remain intact, particularly as antisemitic incidents continue to plague New York's Jewish community.

"The Israeli-American Council (IAC) is deeply concerned by the decision to disband the NYPD's Strategic Response Group, announced by Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch," the organization stated.

The IAC pointed to the disproportionate number of antisemitic hate crimes in New York City, noting that Jewish residents have been the targets of more than half of all confirmed hate crimes this year.

"The numbers are clear: 52.6% of confirmed hate crimes in New York City in the first ten months of 2026 targeted Jews, who make up about 10% of the city's population," the statement said.

"Threats and intimidation outside synagogues and Jewish institutions continue."

The organization emphasized that while freedom of protest must be protected, authorities must distinguish between legitimate demonstrations and activities that threaten public safety.

"The right to protest is fundamental. However, threats and harassment are not protest," the IAC declared.

"When a demonstration turns violent, officers must have the training, equipment, and numbers to protect the public and themselves."

Mamdani announced Monday that the Strategic Response Group, established in 2015 to handle counterterrorism operations and protest management, would be dismantled as part of a restructuring of the NYPD's response to public demonstrations.

Under the changes, protest management responsibilities will be transferred to a new civilian-led community dialogue and de-escalation division, whose personnel will not carry weapons or possess arrest authority.

A separate NYPD First Amendment support team will consist of 30 uniformed officers trained in communication and de-escalation techniques.

The mayor also announced restrictions on police crowd-control tactics, including prohibitions on the use of tear gas and pepper spray during constitutionally protected demonstrations.

"During our campaign, I promised New Yorkers that we would disband the Strategic Response Group and separate counterterrorism from protest response, and today we are delivering on that promise," Mamdani said.

"New Yorkers exercising their constitutional right to protest should not be met with the same police response as a terrorism threat," he added.

Police Commissioner Tisch defended the restructuring, insisting that the changes would strengthen the department without compromising its ability to respond to serious threats.

However, the IAC warned that dismantling the specialized unit raises questions about the NYPD's ability to protect vulnerable communities and respond effectively to emergencies.

"Disbanding the NYPD's Strategic Response Group raises serious concerns about the city's counterterrorism capabilities, the protection of houses of worship, response times, and the safety of officers on the ground," the organization stated.

"City leadership must ensure that these critical functions will be maintained."

The IAC's warning follows criticism from other Jewish community leaders, including New York City Council member Inna Vernikov and B'nai B'rith International CEO Evan R. Bernstein, who have argued that eliminating the SRG could leave Jewish institutions more vulnerable to threatening demonstrations.

The controversy comes after several confrontations involving anti-Israel protesters outside Jewish institutions in New York City.

In one incident, an NYPD officer was hospitalized following an attempt by demonstrators to remove security barriers outside Manhattan's Park East Synagogue. Another demonstration outside a Brooklyn synagogue in May resulted in several arrests.

According to figures cited in the original report, anti-Jewish hate crimes increased by 182% during January, Mamdani's first month in office, while 57.8% of hate crimes recorded last month targeted Jewish residents.

The World Jewish Congress, however, expressed confidence that the NYPD would continue to protect Jewish New Yorkers despite the restructuring, stating that it had "every confidence" in the department's ability to maintain public safety.

The Israeli-American Council concluded its statement with an appeal to city leaders to prioritize security before another violent incident occurs.

"We should not wait for tragedy to demand action," the organization warned.

"The safety of the Jewish community, and of every New Yorker, must be the first responsibility of city leadership."