The business "Yiftach Sasson" has issued a product recall, urging the public to immediately stop using a universal travel adapter manufactured in China.

The affected product is the EUROPE TRAVEL UNIVERSAL ADAPTOR, model 931L, barcode 6944284452183, the announcement stated.

The recall was issued in coordination with the Standards Commissioner at the Ministry of Economy and Industry following the discovery of safety defects in the product.

Testing conducted by the Standards Institution of Israel on behalf of the Standards Commissioner found that the adapter does not comply with Israeli safety standards.

The defects include a design that allows direct contact with electrical components and a lack of grounding protection for appliances that require it, posing a risk of electric shock and fire.