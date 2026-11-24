Universal N.H.H. Import and Marketing Ltd. has announced a voluntary recall of three sardine products sold in Israel after the manufacturer's quality control tests found elevated arsenic levels.

Following the findings, the company is urging consumers who purchased the affected products not to consume them. The importer is also working with the Health Ministry's Food Service to remove the products from distribution.

The recall covers the following products:

Sardines in sunflower oil, 124 grams. Expiration date: September 23, 2028. Barcode: 7290013381972.

Sardines in tomato sauce, 125 grams. Expiration date: September 24, 2028. Barcode: 7290014803671.

Sardines in sunflower oil with chili pepper, 124 grams. Expiration date: September 24, 2028. Barcode: 7290013381989.

The products are manufactured by Rizhao Green Life Foods Co. in China and imported into Israel by Universal N.H.H. Import and Marketing Ltd.

The Health Ministry and the company are asking the public to check any products they have and refrain from consuming those covered by the recall notice.