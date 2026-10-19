Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed publicly disavowed the Muslim Brotherhood during a campaign town hall on Saturday but challenged an attendee who raised the issue, arguing that the question reflected assumptions about his Muslim faith.

The exchange, captured in a four-minute video circulated on social media, began when an audience member asked El-Sayed whether he would “disavow the Muslim Brotherhood."

“Sure. Yeah, absolutely," the candidate responded, before asking, “Why are you asking the question?"

El-Sayed continued pressing the attendee to explain why the issue had been raised specifically with him.

“have you asked everybody in your life if they disavow them? So why are you asking me?" he asked.

The Democratic candidate argued that the question suggested his religious identity might influence his political loyalties.

“Because I am Muslim, that somehow, I would have some allegiance to something that is not our constitution. That’s your assumption. That’s implicit in the question," he said.

El-Sayed compared the exchange to questions faced by former President John F. Kennedy, the first Catholic US president, concerning whether his religious allegiance would lie with the Pope and the Vatican.

“And [Kennedy’s] answer, famously, was that he was not running to be a Catholic president. He was running to be president and happened to be Catholic," El-Sayed recalled. “I’m not running to be a Muslim senator, I’m running for US Senate and happen to be Muslim."

He concluded by emphasizing his support for religious freedom.

“And the reality of it is this: I’m never going to tell you what faith you can or can’t practice. I want to protect your right to practice your faith as you choose."

The confrontation comes as El-Sayed faces former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers in Michigan's closely contested Senate election to replace retiring Democratic Senator Gary Peters.

Republicans are seeking to capture the seat as part of their effort to maintain control of the Senate.

Questions about El-Sayed's alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood have previously surfaced during the campaign.

At a candidate debate, Rogers accused El-Sayed and his family of having ties to the organization, pointing to campaign contributions from individuals he said were connected to the group.

Rogers has also alleged that El-Sayed “pledged his support" to the Muslim Brotherhood.

El-Sayed, meanwhile, criticized Rogers during the debate over his relationship with the Trump administration.

The Republican candidate has sought to distance himself from certain administration policies, calling for an end to the war in Iran and a resolution to the tariff dispute with Canada.

El-Sayed secured the Democratic nomination in August after narrowly defeating Representative Haley Stevens, a pro-Israel Democrat.

His positions concerning Israel and the war in Gaza have drawn repeated criticism throughout the campaign.

In a recent interview with MS NOW, El-Sayed described Israeli military operations in Gaza as "bloodthirsty" and accused Israel's leadership of committing genocide.

During a separate conversation with journalist Jim Acosta, he acknowledged that Hamas had committed war crimes while continuing to accuse the Israeli government of wrongdoing.

The Democratic candidate has also opposed unconditional American military assistance to Israel and has repeatedly declined to give a direct answer when asked whether Israel has a right to exist.

In an interview before the election, El-Sayed characterized Israel's leadership as "as evil as Hamas."