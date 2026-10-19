Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Sunday threatened severe retaliation against Israel if Iranian energy infrastructure comes under attack, warning that such an operation would have devastating consequences.

IRGC spokesman Hossein Mohabbi issued the threat in a post on X, which was subsequently removed for violating the platform's rules.

“Any attack on Iran’s energy infrastructure, although it will immediately be repaired by our young scientists, will turn the occupied territories into scorched earth forever and drive its usurpers into the Sinai Desert," Mohabbi wrote.

“The world will see what happens," he added.

The warning came amid an escalating exchange of threats between Iranian officials and US President Donald Trump, following the President's public endorsement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of Israel's October 27 Knesset election.

Earlier Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi challenged Trump's suggestion that the United States could launch further military action against Iran.

"Last time you wanted to 'finish the job', Iran emerged even stronger. Want to try your luck again? Be our guest. But be careful; we have unfinished jobs too," Araghchi wrote on social media.

Araghchi also accused Netanyahu of seeking to involve Washington in another confrontation with Tehran for personal political reasons.

"Netanyahu is driving America into another war to stay out of jail, whatever the consequences for Israel-let alone POTUS," he added.

The Iranian statements followed Trump's endorsement of Netanyahu for another term, in which the American President emphasized their cooperation against Iran and warned of the consequences of a change in Israeli leadership.

Addressing Israeli voters in a Truth Social post, Trump praised Netanyahu's record in confronting the Iranian regime.

"To the Great People of Israel: Bibi Netanyahu has been a Great Warrior Prime Minister, and an even greater Partner for Peace in combatting the Islamic Republic of Iran, with its 51 year old chant, 'Death to Israel, Death to America! We will destroy the Little Satan and the Big Satan,'" Trump wrote. "What Country can survive when things such as this are allowed to be said, because eventually, they always end up being true?"

Trump argued that American military and economic measures had substantially weakened Iran but indicated that additional action remained possible.

"It would have been only a question of time until Iran would have put that ominous phrase into effect, but they have been systematically destroyed, both Militarily and Financially, and unless they change their ways, rapidly, we will soon finish the job."

He also made clear that he regarded Netanyahu's continued leadership as important to the US-Israeli approach toward Tehran.

"If Israel has the wrong Leader, which would be anyone other than Bibi, America will have to do this work ourselves, and I am not inclined to do so," Trump warned.