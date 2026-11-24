Since the springless winter of 1979, Iranians have staged over twenty nationwide demonstrations against religious despotism and the Shiite mullahs' Islamic caliphate. As usual, a voice from Washington declared support for the popular movement.

The catastrophe of 1979 could not have occurred without American cooperation. This calamity confronted humanity in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries, yet no genuine resolve has emerged from the White House to propose a fundamental remedy for surgically excising this cancerous tumor. When Carter abandoned the late Shah of Iran, a loyal friend of America, the West, and Israel, the U.S. State Department and prominent American media peddled deception and falsehoods.

Even today, fifty years later, no American media outlet accepts responsibility for disseminating the lies, deception, and trickery of the mullahs' network.

For example, propaganda by Islamist and Marxist terrorist groups against SAVAK during the terrorist upheaval of 1979 still circulates in American media. Taleghani claimed: “SAVAK had 6,000 prisons. I was tortured!" Bazargan (the first Prime Minister of Ayatollah Khomeini's government), defending the Islamic Revolutionary Courts, asserted: “The Shah and SAVAK killed 100,000 people." The entire American media became mouthpieces for these charlatans of the communist Left or Islamist Left (reformists).

Even today, no one explains the secret of the Iranian people or cares about what Iran's historic nation wants. American media platformed Islamist and communist terrorists, while America's self-proclaimed intellectuals and journalists neither said then nor say now that these thugs and criminals sought freedom for further sabotage, terrorism, chaos, and savagery, or to bomb and burn all Iran-not for democracy and human rights. Those trained in Palestinian Arab and Yasser Arafat's terrorist camps are now senior officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

In interviews with American media, communist leftists and Islamist terrorists claimed-and still claim-that political freedom did not exist before 1979! Yet ostensibly democratic media never asked where their Mecca was. They followed Stalin's Soviet Union, Mao's China, North Korea, Pol Pot's Cambodia, Enver Hoxha's Albania, Gaddafi's Libya, and Saddam's Iraq. Those countries were their promised paradise. Iranian communists who supported Russia and China and adored the dictatorship of the proletariat have now become advocates of freedom! Yet freedom itself remains beyond their reach.

Of course, American media omit Khalkhali's statement: “SAVAK never even slapped me once!" Nor that Rajavi, leader of the terrorist Mojahedin-e Khalq (MEK), whose hands are stained with American blood, betrayed his friends immediately upon arrest because of his brother-a SAVAK collaborator! Nor that in Kayhan on February 13, 1979, Bazargan himself, after his ties with America and Britain were exposed, shamelessly defended Yazdi and his associates' collaboration with anti-Iranian foreigners hostile to the late Shah, declaring: “We were in contact with America and London!"

Yet the media prefer discussing the vain fantasies of a demagogic prime minister named Mossadegh and the tiresome tale of a Shah's coup against his prime minister!

One cannot say that when Khomeini entered Iran under Carter's guarantee and General Huyser's astonishing intervention-having suddenly remembered using the army to prevent a coup!-the ominous days of Iran's modern history began. The army neither trusted nor believed in Bakhtiar. Bakhtiar maintained contact with Bazargan. Ambitious and demagogic, he sought to retain the premiership. Bakhtiar, Khomeini, and SAVAK's then-chief, Nasser Moghaddam, concocted this scheme and the CIA apparently knew nothing...

The SAVAK chief who betrayed the Shah and sided with Khomeini was a coward. Three months before Khomeini's arrival, he told colleagues, “If any country remains!" He collaborated with Khomeini and Bazargan against the late Shah. He even told his wife, “After 1979, I'll roll out the red carpet for you!" And the CIA also welcomed his presence in SAVAK.

Even today, amid the Islamic Republic's notorious, poisonous lobbies on American soil and the reformist and religious-nationalist media mafia in certain outlets [affiliated with Mehdi Bazargan's faction-the father and creator of the Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorists] - such as Voice of America and Radio Farda, both funded by American taxpayers - discussing the 1979 catastrophe remains forbidden.

Islamist and Marxist terrorists are still given platforms. One cannot write in American media that on August 11, 1975, Mojahedin-e Khalq terrorists [an organization born from the Freedom Movement of Iran], alongside thugs and criminals such as Labaf and others, assassinated American advisers with the full knowledge of Khomeini, Bazargan, and Yazdi. This historical information remains taboo.

Although a historical mystery, the Shiite mullahs invaded Iran like the Tatars, Mongols, Turks, and Russians, but this was no foreign invasion, but one from within. From the very first day, religious despotism and the Shiite mullahs' Islamic caliphate plunged Iran into the depths of destruction. History teaches us that dozens of dynasties and hundreds of rulers have come and gone in Iran; the sinister rule of Velayat-e Faqih will not endure either.

Yet one cannot convey to American and Western minds how much damage, destruction, and irreparable harm the world's most criminal and despised government of Allah and the religious racket in Iran have inflicted on Iran, the Middle East, and all humanity.

1979 remains the legacy of winter's icy slap-the world's most foolish upheaval. With the help of profiteers, reactionaries, criminals, and terrorists, it set a civilized, historic country with several thousand years of history and civilization back 1,400 years. No, it was not an American style democracy, but it was a functioning country. They sold off and devastated Iran. The deluded, unpatriotic, so-called intellectuals became eulogists of terrorists!

During William Casey’s tenure, the CIA demonstrated a willingness to act. In 1983, a group of the late Shah’s commanders and SAVAK personnel, assisted by the CIA, used a transmitting antenna to disrupt Channels One and Two of Iranian television for fifteen minutes, broadcasting a message from Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi: “I shall return!" The mullahs hurried to Khomeini in alarm, while Iran’s war-weary nation rejoiced at the message. Perhaps today the CIA needs someone of Casey’s strategic acumen at its helm. Regrettably, no such figure seems to exist.

Today, Trump has again urged Iranians to protest. But one can honestly ask: When the people were in the midst of an uprising, who told Trump to jump into the scene and declare, “Help is on the way"? Where is that help? Trump told the people to go home, but disregarded the demands, needs, and slogans of the Iranian nation and pursued amateur diplomacy with Islamist terrorists and the thugs and criminals of the Shiite mullahs.

Does Trump respect the Iranian people? He claimed he was promised executions would stop, but is he aware that since then, between 600 and 900 people have been executed? What has he done? He repeatedly claims to want to change the regime, but where is that change? Trump removed the mullahs but installed a junta in Iran. And cannibals such as Ejei, Qaani, Ghalibaf, Rezaei, Radan, and others are still alive, and their nightmare is the Iranian people, not Trump's airstrikes on bridges, walls, dams, and other structures.

Trump's midjudgments will endure in history, and one can state unequivocally that he has no knowledge or understanding of Iran's history or the demands and needs of its people. Perhaps he does, but has chosen to fall into a slumber of negligence from which no one can awaken him. I fear that one day, during the remaining two years of his presidency, Trump will wake up at nine in the morning and hear on the radio that the Shiite mullahs have built their nuclear bomb. Even now, he is calling for the people to come out, but no one believes him anymore.

Yet one can honestly and amicably state in an American newspaper that neither Marxism nor Islam permits the establishment of democracy. Neither of these groups has ever cared about Iran's interests and welfare. Iran has been subjected to plunder by communist and Islamist internationalism. Pure Muhammadan Islam and the representative of the imaginary Hidden Imam have become a scourge upon ninety million people imprisoned in Iran. Even today, resentful and vindictive communists and Islamists oppose the Shah's return, and the collapse of the regime born in 1979 is their nightmare.

Since 1979, American presidents and the American media have refused to recognize that the upheaval of 1979 was a dark day when some Iranians, for Khomeini's sake, were prepared to shoot and kill fellow Iranians who opposed them. Those supporting the mullahs have been brainwashed and indoctrinated in Islamist terrorism , and even today, they are prepared to commit genocide without shame to preserve their rule.

But my well-intentioned advice to Trump is that, alongside isolating and encircling the Islamic Republic and applying economic pressure, the only way to save humanity is joint action by the CIA and Mossad. A full scale attack is another possibility, as long as it does not stop before complete victory over the regime.

I hope Trump will contemplate regime change as an achievement for his place in history.

Erfan Fard is a counter-terrorism analyst and Middle East Studies researcher based in Washington, D.C.