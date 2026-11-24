US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee expressed uncertainty on Tuesday over whether the United States would terminate its annual $3.8 billion in military assistance to Israel by the end of 2026, as announced earlier this month by US President Donald Trump, the New York Post reported.

Speaking in a prerecorded interview broadcast at a conference on US-Israel relations in Tel Aviv, Huckabee noted that the existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) remains in effect until 2028.

"I'm not certain that there will be a cessation on an abrupt basis by the end of this year," Huckabee said.

The Ambassador explained that Congress had already allocated the funding and questioned whether the assistance could be discontinued without congressional approval.

On November 3, as Americans headed to the polls in the midterm elections, Trump announced that he had reached an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu several months earlier to discontinue American military assistance to Israel.

Trump argued that Israel no longer required the financial support and that his political opponents had exploited the issue.

The President did not specify how his administration intended to terminate the existing agreement, under which Israel receives $3.8 billion annually to purchase American-made military equipment.

Huckabee revealed that American and Israeli officials had spent months working on a new agreement, though he did not clarify whether negotiations had continued following Trump's announcement.

Netanyahu has also publicly discussed gradually ending Israel's reliance on American military assistance.

The Ambassador's remarks come amid growing concerns in Israel over the future of bipartisan support for the Jewish state following the Democrats' takeover of both chambers of Congress.

Huckabee expressed hope that the relationship between Washington and Jerusalem would not undergo a "dramatic, seismic shift," stressing that the partnership serves the interests of both nations.

Earlier this month, the [Prime Minister's Office described the planned end of US military assistance as a transition from aid to partnership, emphasizing the strength of Israel's economy and its relationship with Washington.

Former US Secretaries of State Antony Blinken and Mike Pompeo also agreed that ending US military assistance would not undermine US-Israel relations, during a joint appearance at the Jewish Federations of North America's General Assembly.