A Palestinian Arab journalist in her 30s from Beitin was arrested on suspicion of trading with the enemy, incitement and supporting a hostile organization.

The court has extended her detention by seven days.

According to police, the suspect works as a correspondent for a television channel suspected of being linked to Iran. The investigation is being conducted by the Samaria Crime Fighting Unit of the Israel Police's Judea and Samaria District, in cooperation with additional security agencies.

Investigators opened the probe on suspicion of incitement and support for a hostile organization, harming the security of the area or the IDF and its operations, as well as violating the prohibition on trading with the enemy.

As part of the investigation, police are collecting evidence and findings, and examining, among other things, the nature of the journalist's connection to Iran. Suspicions of identification with and incitement to terrorism are also being investigated.

The suspect was arrested several days ago and brought before the court on Thursday, where police requested an extension of her detention. The court granted the request and ordered that she remain in custody until September 23.

Police said the investigation is continuing in cooperation with additional security agencies, adding that police and security forces will continue to act against incitement and support for terrorism.

"The Israel Police, together with other security agencies, will continue to act with determination against offenses involving incitement and support for terrorism, until all those who take part in such acts are brought to justice," police stated.