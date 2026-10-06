תיעוד: עלילה נגד גבעה התגלתה כהצתה ערבית שכשלה

Palestinian Arabs from the village of Ein Yabrud in the Binyamin region went up earlier this week to the Kfar Ana settlement point, located between Beit El and Ofra, where they allegedly attempted to start a fire and blocked the access road using tires and flammable objects.

However, just minutes after setting the tire barricade on fire, the Arabs discovered that the flames had spread to a nearby Arab car lot.

Residents of the nearby village then chose to blame the hilltop residents for the fire, claiming that "the car lot was set on fire by settlers."

Residents of the hilltop reported the incident to security forces, but the arsonists managed to flee.

Kfar Ana residents responded: "Today we are witnessing another blood libel as part of the ‘settler violence’ campaign that has been disproven. This is a systematic, deliberate, and false attempt to smear the hilltop residents - something that, unfortunately, sometimes succeeds and even receives cooperation from Israeli media outlets."

"This time, by a miracle, we managed to document the incident from beginning to end and refute the disgraceful accusations, but this is not always possible because of the terrain and the complexity of such incidents.

"This is the time to remind the people of Israel: If you encounter a report about ‘settler violence,’ take it with a grain of salt and check carefully that you are not falling prey to a malicious and antisemitic campaign."