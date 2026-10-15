CNN reports that the US military has developed new plans for potential strikes against Iran, including the possible deployment of one of its most destructive conventional weapons: the GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast (MOAB), widely known as the “Mother of All Bombs."

According to the report, the plans would provide President Donald Trump with additional military options should he decide to resume operations against Iran, potentially targeting the country's nuclear facilities and energy infrastructure.

The MOAB is one of the largest conventional bombs in the US military's arsenal. Weighing approximately 21,600 pounds (9.8 metric tons), it carries an explosive payload equivalent to roughly 11 tons of TNT and is guided by GPS technology. Despite its enormous destructive power, the weapon has been used in combat only once. In April 2017, the US military dropped a MOAB on an ISIS target in Afghanistan, striking a network of tunnels and fortified positions used by the terrorist organization. However, the possibility of deploying the weapon against Iran has raised serious questions about its effectiveness against heavily fortified underground nuclear facilities.

According to CNN, US military planners are examining whether the bomb could successfully target Iranian installations buried deep beneath the surface. One particularly challenging potential target is a suspected nuclear facility known as “Pickaxe Mountain," which is believed to be protected by thick layers of granite and located deep underground.

Although the MOAB can cause widespread destruction across a large area, it was not designed to penetrate deeply buried hardened structures. As a result, military experts have questioned whether the weapon could effectively destroy facilities concealed beneath the mountain. The suspected Iranian site has previously attracted attention from US officials amid concerns about Tehran's nuclear activities and the possibility that sensitive equipment could be relocated to more heavily protected underground locations.

The latest report suggests that the Pentagon continues to examine a range of military options against Iran, including the use of exceptionally powerful conventional weapons. However, there has been no indication that Trump has approved the use of the MOAB or ordered a new round of strikes.