US President Donald Trump on Tuesday night issued a warning to Iran, threatening the US would "do a number" on the Islamic Republic and hinting Washington has had it with Tehran's tactics.

Speaking at a midterm election rally in Alaska, Trump said, "Oh, wait till you see what we do to Iran. We're going to do a number. Wait till you see."

"They're just waiting. They're waiting. Wait till you see what we do to Iran, because we've sort of had it. You know, we've had it," continued Trump. But, you know, it doesn't matter. The big thing is they were not going to have a nuclear weapon, and they won't. That's buried under thousands of tons of rock."

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump stated that he would decide on the next steps regarding Iran “very soon", describing the Islamic Republic as a “failed country" amid growing speculation that Washington could resume military strikes before the November 3 midterm elections.

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump pointed to Iran's deteriorating economic situation and claimed that the government was struggling to meet its financial obligations.

"They have no economy. They have 300% inflation. They have no money. They're not paying their troops. They're not paying anybody. We'll make a decision on Iran very soon," the president said.

The remarks followed Trump's statement Monday that the upcoming congressional elections would not influence his decisions regarding Iran.

“As soon as the war ends with Iran, which will be very soon, oil will drop like a rock. And it's going to end very soon," Trump told reporters.

His latest comments have renewed questions about whether the United States could launch additional strikes against Iranian targets before Americans head to the polls.

Several days earlier, however, Trump had announced that Washington would refrain from further military action against Iran until after the November 3 elections.

At the time, he indicated that diplomatic contacts with Tehran were continuing.

“We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran," Trump wrote on Truth Social last Thursday.

The president also portrayed Iran as facing significant economic and military challenges, while making clear that his administration intended to maintain pressure on Tehran.

During a White House event the following day, Trump expressed confidence that the conflict would end soon, indicating that Washington was prepared to pursue either a negotiated settlement or a military solution.

“We can do it either way, but it’s very simple - one way or another it’s gonna be over soon," he declared.