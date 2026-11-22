Dozens of haredi rioters attacked members and counselors of the Bnei Akiva youth movement in Bnei Brak last night (Saturday night) following Shabbat Irgun events, throwing stones at them, shouting curses and insults, and setting an Israeli flag on fire.

The incidents began after the local branch's members concluded their flag displays in the plaza outside Bnei Brak City Hall as part of Shabbat Irgun, the movement's annual celebration.

Police had to escort some participants back to the branch premises and instruct them to remain inside until the rioters were dispersed. Later, dozens of rioters returned to the building, threw stones at it and tried to prevent the branch leader and other female counselors from leaving.

Bnei Akiva noted that this was not the first incident at the branch over the weekend. On Friday, branch members discovered that the building's locks had been changed, preventing them from entering. The identity of those who changed the locks is unknown.

As a result, the movement had to call a locksmith to open the building so that the Shabbat Irgun events could take place as planned.

The movement expressed shock at the attacks on its members and demanded that police take action against those involved. In its statement, Bnei Akiva called on the Israel Police, "to act swiftly and decisively to protect the branch members and the city's residents who were violently attacked this evening, and to bring the attackers to justice".

The movement also appealed to the Bnei Brak municipality, demanding that it ensure the safety of the members and counselors active in the city and protect the branch building, which Bnei Akiva has used for decades.