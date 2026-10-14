The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) launched two new parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses in Greece and Cyprus this week, seeking to strengthen cooperation between the three countries amid growing security challenges in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Greek Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus was inaugurated at the Hellenic Parliament in Athens on Tuesday, October 13, followed by the launch of the Cyprus Israel Allies Caucus at the Cypriot House of Representatives in Nicosia on Wednesday, October 14.

According to the foundation, the new caucuses will work to deepen the strategic partnership between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus through faith-based diplomacy and cooperation based on shared democratic and Judeo-Christian values.

The initiatives come as the three countries seek to expand their trilateral partnership in response to regional security threats, including tensions involving Turkey.

The caucuses are expected to promote parliamentary support for expanded security cooperation, energy partnerships, and technological innovation, while combating antisemitism, extremism, and efforts to boycott Israel.

"The trilateral agreement between Greece, Cyprus and Israel advances shared security, energy cooperation and regional stability. The new Israel Allies Caucuses in Greece and Cyprus will help translate these commitments into parliamentary action," said Leo van Doesburg, Executive Director of IAF Europe.

"Turkish threats must be met with solidarity, not silence. Ankara has no veto over our partnerships or our security. Greece, Cyprus and Israel must stand shoulder to shoulder, ready to defend our sovereignty, protect our shared interests and stand firm against intimidation in the Eastern Mediterranean," he added.

Greek lawmakers establish Israel Allies Caucus

In Greece, the new parliamentary caucus is co-chaired by Members of Parliament Konstantinos Tsiaras and Harris Theoharis.

The inaugural event at the Hellenic Parliament featured addresses by Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein, IAF Europe Executive Director Leo van Doesburg, and Tsiaras.

Irini Karipidis, CEO of Amani and President of Aris FC, who serves as acting director of the Greek caucus, also participated.

"The launch of the Israel Allies Caucus in Greece comes at a pivotal moment for the whole region," Tsiaras said.

"As we are faced with growing security challenges such as Islamic radicalism, Greece, Cyprus and Israel are bound together by shared strategic interests and deep historical and cultural ties."

"This is a moment for unity. We shall stand shoulder to shoulder in safeguarding our common values, strengthening regional security and building a safer and more stable future for the Eastern Mediterranean," he added.

Karipidis similarly emphasized the importance of cooperation among the three countries in confronting regional threats.

"The launch of the Israel Allies Caucus in Greece comes at a defining moment. As radical Islamist forces threaten the Eastern Mediterranean, Greece, Cyprus, and Israel stand united by shared strategic interests, history, faith, and values," she said.

"Now is the time to stand shoulder to shoulder in defense of our common civilization and the security of our region."

Cyprus caucus launched following meeting with President

The following day, the Israel Allies Foundation inaugurated its Cyprus parliamentary caucus in the Pentadaktylos Room of the Cypriot House of Representatives.

The caucus is chaired by Chrysis Pantelides, a member of parliament from the Democratic Party.

Ahead of the launch, the IAF delegation met with Cypriot President Nicos Christodoulides at the Presidential Palace. The delegation was subsequently hosted for dinner by President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou.

Pantelides stressed the importance of strengthening ties between Cyprus and Israel in light of the security challenges facing both countries.

"The strengthening of relations and the development of alliance ties between Cyprus and Israel is more vital than ever, not only because of the proximity of the two democratic states, but also due to the common risks they face from neighboring states and terrorist organizations," he said.

"Cyprus remains half-occupied by Turkey for 52 years, while Israel is constantly targeted by Iran and the terrorist organizations it controls, which also enjoy support from Turkey."

Pantelides explained that the new caucus was established through a cross-party initiative involving six lawmakers from three political parties.

"Within this framework and mindset, 6 MPs coming from three parties, took the initiative to establish a cross-party group for cooperation with the Israel Allies Foundation," he said.

Israel's ambassadors to Greece and Cyprus attended the respective launches in their countries of assignment. The United States Ambassador to Cyprus also attended the event in Nicosia.

'A defining moment for the Eastern Mediterranean'

Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein described the establishment of the two caucuses as a significant development in strengthening regional alliances.

"The launch of the Israel Allies Caucuses in Greece and Cyprus marks a defining moment for the Eastern Mediterranean. Three ancient nations with deep roots in the Bible and in Western civilization are standing together once again," Reinstein said.

"Through faith-based diplomacy, we are building a bridge between parliamentarians who understand that Israel's security, and the security of the free world, depend on strong alliances rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values."

The Israel Allies Foundation said the establishment of the two caucuses reflects the growing role of faith-based diplomacy in bringing together political leaders across party lines.

Working with the foundation, the parliamentary groups will seek to mobilize legislative support for Israel, oppose antisemitism and boycott initiatives, and strengthen international cooperation based on shared values.

The foundation emphasized that the new caucuses are intended to translate the strategic partnership between Israel, Greece, and Cyprus into concrete parliamentary initiatives, particularly in the areas of regional security, energy, and technological development.