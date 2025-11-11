The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) launched the Albanian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus at the Parliament of Albania in Tirana on Monday, November 10, 2025. The new caucus joianed a global network of over 60 pro-Israel parliamentary groups worldwide, advancing faith-based diplomacy and strengthening international support for the State of Israel.

The caucus is co-chaired by Members of Parliament Romina Kuko (Socialist Party) and Gazmend Bardhi (Democratic Party), marking a rare cross-party initiative that reflects Albania’s historic friendship with the Jewish people and its continued support for Israel.

“It is a great honor to be part of this moment, marking another chapter in the long-standing friendship and cooperation between Albania and Israel. The fact that this group includes representatives from both the majority and the opposition carries strong symbolic meaning, reflecting our shared national commitment and the excellent relations between our two peoples,” said Caucus co-chair MP Romina Kuko.

During the launch ceremony, participating MPs signed the official Resolution for Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, affirming their commitment to stand with Israel, oppose antisemitism and boycott campaigns, and defend Jerusalem as the eternal capital of the Jewish people.

Co-chair of the caucus, MP Gazmend Bardhi, emphasized: “It is an honor to mark a new chapter in the enduring friendship between Albania and Israel. This initiative reflects our shared values and deep historical ties. Albania’s rescue of Jews during World War II remains a proud symbol of our humanity and courage. Through this platform, we strengthen our partnership in promoting peace, coexistence, and human dignity.”

“Albania has a remarkable legacy of protecting and honoring the Jewish people, and this new caucus builds on that moral tradition,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “Faith-based diplomacy continues to unite leaders around shared Biblical values. We are proud to welcome Albania into our global network at a moment when standing with Israel is more important than ever.”

Albania is widely recognized for being the only country in Europe that ended World War II with more Jews than it had before the war, as Albanian families sheltered and protected Jewish refugees at great personal risk. Today, the country continues to take a clear stance against antisemitism and in support of Israel’s right to defend itself.

“The establishment of the Israel Allies Caucus in the Albanian Parliament marks a significant step forward in the friendship between Albania and Israel. In recent years, Albania has shown a more understanding and supportive position toward Israel in international forums, including several UN votes where it chose to abstain rather than align with one-sided resolutions. The creation of this caucus demonstrates how Israel unites parties across Albania’s political spectrum around shared democratic values and a commitment to stronger bilateral ties,” said Leo van Doesburg, Executive Director of IAF Europe.

The launch event followed high-level meetings in Tirana with Albanian officials, including the Prime Minister of Albania, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, and former Foreign Minister Edmond Panariti.

The Albania caucus will work alongside the Israel Allies Foundation to advance legislation, public policy, and bilateral cooperation rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values. The Israel Allies Foundation, which now coordinates 64 caucuses made up of over 1,600 legislators across the globe, emphasizes faith-based diplomacy as a vital tool for building international support for Israel.