The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) hosted its annual European Chairman’s Conference on June 2-3, 2026, in Lisbon, Portugal. This high-level gathering brought together the Chairmen of Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses from across Europe to address the alarming rise of antisemitism, with a particular focus on the growing phenomenon of anti-Zionism as a contemporary form of antisemitism.

Notable participants included Chairmen of Israel Allies Caucuses from 15 European countries, as well as the US Ambassador to Portugal, the Israeli Ambassador to Portugal, and distinguished representatives from Jewish and Christian communities. Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs MK Amichai Chikli and Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel both addressed the conference via zoom. Pedro Frazão, Chairman of the Portuguese Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus, played a key role in hosting this gathering.

“It is a source of pride for Portugal to host an event of this nature at a time when Europe urgently needs clarity and moral courage in the face of rising antisemitism. Our country’s history, shaped by centuries of encounters between peoples and cultures, reminds us that tolerance is not weakness but a civilizational strength. Portugal also carries a responsibility to stand on the right side of history when Jewish communities are once again confronted with fear and hatred. This summit linked to the Israel Allies Foundation Europe should turn concern into concrete and firm action. May Portugal once again serve as a meeting point for the defense of freedom and human dignity," said Pedro Frazão, Chairman of the Portuguese Israel Allies Caucus.

Under the theme “Understanding Modern Forms of Antisemitism," the conference examined how anti-Zionist rhetoric and actions are fueling antisemitic incidents across the continent. The event featured Israeli Minister of Diaspora Affairs MK Amichai Chikli as the keynote speaker via an online address.

“Across Europe, we are witnessing an alarming surge in antisemitism, increasingly masked as anti-Zionism. I am honored to address the European Chairmen’s Conference and urge parliamentarians from every participating nation to confront this reality with honesty and courage: the delegitimization of Israel is inseparable from the delegitimization of the Jewish people. In too many Western European countries, we are seeing outrageous policies and dangerously weak leadership in the face of growing antisemitism. Europe must act not only to protect its Jewish citizens, but to defend its own democratic values, freedoms, and societies against radical Islam," said Minister of Diaspora Affairs MK Amichai Chikli.

“Often disguised as anti-Zionism, Europe is facing an alarming rise in antisemitism. At the Fourth European Policy Summit, we will bring together the Chairmen and Country Directors of the Israel Allies Caucuses from 15 different European countries, as well as Minister Chikli, Deputy Minister Haskel, leading experts, and leaders of the Jewish and Christian communities, to discuss the modern forms of antisemitism and the concrete actions that must be taken in Europe to stop it. ‘Never Again’ is now!" said Leo von Doesburg, IAF Europe Director.

“Europe is once again facing a dangerous rise in antisemitism, frequently cloaked in the language of anti-Zionism. The European Chairman’s Conference in Lisbon represents our collective resolve that ‘Never Again’ must be more than just a slogan, it must be translated into concrete policy and legislative action. By gathering Chairmen from across the continent with key leaders from Jewish and Christian communities, we are reinforcing the bonds of faith-based diplomacy and building a strong alliance of parliamentarians who recognize that supporting the State of Israel is inseparable from the fight against antisemitism in all its forms," said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation.

The two-day conference included strategic discussions, panel sessions, and networking opportunities aimed at equipping participating Chairmen with tools and strategies to advance pro-Israel legislation and effectively combat antisemitism within their respective parliaments.