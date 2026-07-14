The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) on Tuesday launched the Israel Allies Caucus in Fiji at the Fiji Parliament in Suva.

The launch was followed that evening (local time) by the Jerusalem Summit, a special dinner hosted in partnership with the International Christian Embassy Jerusalem (ICEJ). The event brought together regional leaders to celebrate Fiji’s decision to move its embassy to Jerusalem and encourage other Pacific Island nations to follow suit.

Chaired by Fiji’s Deputy Prime Minister, Hon. Viliame Gavoka, the caucus will serve as a platform for Fijian parliamentarians to advance pro-Israel legislation, combat antisemitism, and strengthen bilateral relations rooted in shared democratic and Biblical values.

The launch ceremony at Fiji’s Parliament was attended by members of the Fiji Parliament, including the Prime Minister, Israel’s Ambassador Maya Yaron, IAF President Josh Reinstein, ICEJ Vice President David Parsons, as well as leaders from Fijian civil society and church communities. The Chairman of the Australian Israel Allies Caucus, MP Andrew Wallace, also attended, alongside high commissioners from Samoa, the Marshall Islands, Vanuatu, and Micronesia, and the Ambassador from Papua New Guinea.

"It is a great honor for Fiji to establish the 65th Israel Allies Caucus. As a nation that values faith, democracy, and friendship, we stand firmly with Israel. This caucus will strengthen our bilateral ties and allow us to work together on issues that matter for our shared future," said Hon. Viliame Gavoka, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Caucus.

That evening, the Jerusalem Summit dinner brought together a distinguished coalition of regional leaders from South Pacific Island nations. The keynote address was delivered by Prime Minister Hon. Sitiveni Rabuka, with additional speakers addressing the strategic, economic, and diplomatic benefits of relocating national embassies to Jerusalem. Fiji’s bold decision was celebrated as a pioneering model for the Pacific, with calls for other Pacific Island nations in attendance to follow suit.

"The Jerusalem Summit is a powerful opportunity to celebrate Fiji’s courageous stand and to show other Pacific nations the real spiritual, strategic, and economic blessings that come from aligning with Israel and recognizing Jerusalem as its eternal capital. We are thrilled to partner with our Fijian friends in this historic gathering as we stand together for truth and G-d’s purposes in the nations," said David Parsons, Vice President of the ICEJ.

Fine Ditoka, Head of Diplomacy and Protocol at ICEJ and a proud Fijian, said: "As a Fijian Christian, this historic launch of the Fiji Israel Allies Caucus is a deeply spiritual moment. For years, Christians have prayed to see our political leaders align with G-d’s redemptive plans for Israel. Today, that prayer is being fulfilled. The establishment of this caucus represents a clear stand in solidarity with the Jewish people and the land of Israel. It affirms our biblical responsibilities towards Israel and demonstrates that our nation is willing to stand firm in faith and conviction. By embracing this calling, Fiji is not only strengthening its political ties but also stepping into its spiritual destiny."

Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation, added, "The launch of the Fiji Israel Allies Caucus and the Jerusalem Summit mark a defining moment for the Pacific. Fiji is showing courageous leadership by standing with Israel and recognizing Jerusalem as its eternal capital. Through the Jerusalem Summit, we are not only celebrating this historic step but also presenting to other Pacific Island nations the profound strategic, economic, and spiritual blessings that come from aligning with Israel. This is faith-based diplomacy in action, building alliances rooted in truth, security, and shared values for a better future across the region."

The launch of the Fiji caucus underscored the growing wave of support for Israel across the Pacific Islands, uniting government, faith, and civil society leaders in common cause. The Fiji Israel Allies Caucus will work alongside the IAF to mobilize legislative support for Israel, oppose antisemitism and boycott efforts, and foster international cooperation rooted in Judeo-Christian principles. Through the Jerusalem Summit, the IAF and ICEJ utilized faith-based diplomacy to build on Fiji’s example and encourage additional Pacific Island nations to relocate their embassies to Jerusalem, Israel’s eternal and undivided capital.