The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) has announced the establishment of six new Israel Allies Caucuses in Africa, marking a significant milestone in strengthening diplomatic, economic, and faith-based ties between Israel and the continent.

The caucuses' establishment follows the stunning success of the 12 Days War between Israel and Iran. The new caucuses were launched in Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Lesotho, Seychelles, Gabon and Guinea Conakry.

The creation of these new caucuses follows the inaugural Africa-Israel Parliamentary Summit held in Addis Ababa in September 2024, where over 40 parliamentarians from 20 African nations gathered to affirm Israel's right to exist, recognize Jerusalem as its undivided capital, and commit to enhancing bilateral cooperation. The summit reflected the growing momentum of faith-based diplomacy and mutual support between Israel and Africa.

“The principles of justice, peace, and mutual respect that underpin your mission resonate fully with my personal beliefs and political commitments,” said Hon. Dorcas Nema Dione, the new chair of Guinea Conakry Israel Allies Caucus. “I am convinced that interfaith dialogue and sincere partnerships in this area can contribute to establishing lasting stability in our societies, while responding to the deep aspirations of our peoples.”

In a similar spirit, Reverend MP Paul Pusetso Masiu, Chair of the Lesotho Israel Allies Caucus emphasized his country’s intent to deepen relations with Israel through the caucus: “I seek to deepen and broaden my nation’s relationship with Israel, the nation of God. The ultimate intention is to establish much stronger binational relations between Lesotho and Israel, to the extent that Lesotho establishes an embassy in Jerusalem and Israel in Lesotho.”

Bishop Dennis Nthumbi, African Director of the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF), underscored the symbolic significance of the growing alliance between Africa and Israel, framing it within the context of faith: “Let the world take note: Africa stands with Israel, not as a political bloc, but as a family restored. Together, we declare: ‘Pray for the peace of Jerusalem; may those who love you be secure’ (Psalm 122:6).”

The growing number of parliamentary Israel Allies Caucuses across Africa highlights a shared commitment to advancing collaboration in key areas such as agriculture, innovation, technology, climate resilience, and counterterrorism. It also reflects the moral alignment many African leaders see with Israel — grounded in biblical values, democratic principles, and mutual development goals.

Furthermore, there is growing anticipation among African lawmakers about the potential for a new era of trilateral cooperation between Africa, Israel, and the United States, particularly under the Trump administration. Many parliamentarians view this alignment as an opportunity to reinforce the Abraham Accord and expand US-Africa-Israel development initiatives and relations following the stunning victory for Israel during the 12 Day War.

“The creation of these six new caucuses is more than a diplomatic milestone; it is a powerful affirmation of our shared Biblical values and a forward-looking vision for partnership, prosperity, and peace,” said Josh Reinstein, President of the Israel Allies Foundation. “This is faith-based diplomacy in action — uniting nations around common moral principles and a mutual commitment to stand with Israel.”