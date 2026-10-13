Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and SIG SAUER have successfully completed a live-fire test of the FIRE STORM 250, an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with an M250 machine gun and designed to provide ground forces with aerial surveillance and attack capabilities.

The system can remain airborne for up to three hours and carry 200 rounds of ammunition, enabling tactical forces to deploy aerial firepower without a runway or dedicated aviation infrastructure.

During the test, the system hovered over a simulated battlefield, detected and identified targets using an onboard camera, and fired in both single-shot and semi-automatic modes. The companies said firing at various altitudes and ranges demonstrated the system’s accuracy, firing stability and ability to operate under changing battlefield conditions.

The FIRE STORM 250 combines IAI’s unmanned aerial platform with SIG SAUER’s remotely operated MICROLIGHT weapon station, which carries the M250 machine gun. The complete weapons assembly, including the station, gun and 200 rounds, weighs approximately 24 kilograms. SIG SAUER describes it as the world’s lightest airborne weapon station.

A key advantage of the system is its vertical takeoff and landing capability, allowing it to be deployed from forward positions close to combat forces. It is powered by a multi-fuel internal combustion engine and can be refueled in the field using fuel available to the troops, avoiding lengthy battery-charging periods.

Beyond its attack capabilities, the system is designed to provide forces with continuous aerial situational awareness. Sensor data is integrated with fire-control information, enabling operators to track targets, aim the weapon and shorten the time between threat detection and engagement.

Human operators retain control over the decision to open fire. The system provides real-time sensor imagery, target-tracking data and engagement options, but final authorization to fire remains with the human operator.

IAI CEO Guy Bar Lev said the test demonstrated how the battlefield is expected to evolve.

“The future of the battlefield will be determined not only by the power of weapons systems, but also by the ability to integrate intelligence, technology and operational capabilities into a single, precise and effective solution," he said.

Bar Lev added that cooperation with SIG SAUER enables the companies to combine complementary capabilities and develop advanced operational solutions.

Moshe Levi, IAI’s vice president and head of its Military Aircraft Division, emphasized the importance of combining intelligence gathering with the use of force.

“FIRE STORM 250 enables tactical forces to extend their operational reach and maintain continuous situational awareness while preserving human control over engagement decisions," he said.

SIG SAUER also highlighted the advantages of integrating a machine gun into an unmanned platform. Sali Oknin, CEO of SIG SAUER Israel, said the new M250 machine gun is based on combat-proven technology. Its reduced weight and greater range compared with previous-generation systems make it suitable for integration into unmanned aircraft, he added.

The FIRE STORM 250 is designed for a range of missions, including providing cover for maneuvering forces, intelligence gathering, border security, protection of strategic facilities and special operations. It can help identify threats along routes, provide advance surveillance for troops operating on the ground and support rescue missions.

Multiple systems can also be operated simultaneously to provide continuous surveillance and cover by day and night. The companies aim to give ground forces a rapidly deployable platform that combines aerial intelligence and firepower while maintaining human control over engagement decisions.