Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a global leader in defense and aerospace, has introduced its latest addition to the LAHAT family of Laser-Homing Anti-Tank missiles: LAHAT ALPHA. This next-generation system addresses the growing market demand for cost-effective precision missiles with an extended operational range of over 20 km. Designed for stand-off engagement, LAHAT ALPHA provides forces with the ability to engage high-value targets.

Fired from beyond line of sight (BLOS), LAHAT ALPHA is launched by vehicle or helicopter and follows a laser spot designated by ground or airborne laser designators. The system is easy to operate, requiring less than one week of training for operators. As proven in the latest conflicts around the globe, laser-homing technology is considered a more reliable guidance method, as it enables forces to overcome the challenges of GPS denial and limited line of sight.

LAHAT ALPHA is a 2-meter-long, 25 kg missile that includes a large warhead, which comes in variations of anti-tank and fragmentation. It can destroy tanks, penetrate structures, neutralize coastal targets and strike fast-moving targets.

Based on the LAHAT missile heritage, operationally proven in the last three decades, LAHAT ALPHA benefits from IAI’s experience in laser-homing munitions and battlefield-proven missiles deployed with numerous land, naval and air forces around the globe, including the IDF.

President and CEO of IAI, Boaz Levy, stated: “LAHAT ALPHA reflects IAI’s dedication to delivering proven capabilities that address modern army needs for volume and precision at extended ranges. We are proud to unveil a missile that was developed based on decades of knowledge in missiles and laser homing technology. This development reinforces our role in ensuring our customers’ readiness for future challenges."

EVP and General Manager of Systems, Missiles and Space Group at IAI, Guy Barlev, added: “LAHAT ALPHA was developed to meet our customers’ requirements, adding range and lethality to a highly effective, proven missile, meeting the global demand for powerful and competitively priced missiles.”