IAI unveils new drone interception system: HawkGuard

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has announced the launch of HawkGuard, a new active protection system designed to intercept hostile drones and other aerial threats, which will be unveiled at the Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting & Exposition in Washington, DC.

The new system expands IAI's multi-layered Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) defense architecture, adding a kinetic interception capability to its existing detection, identification, electronic warfare, and command and control technologies.

HawkGuard combines radar and electro-optical sensors with AI-enabled command and control technology to detect and track aerial threats. It then deploys interceptor drones to neutralize hostile targets through direct impact, without using explosive warheads.

According to IAI, the approach provides an additional method of interception while eliminating the blast and secondary effects associated with conventional explosive interceptors.

HawkGuard IAI

"The future of force protection will depend on the ability to respond rapidly and effectively to an increasingly diverse and evolving aerial threat," said IAI President and CEO Guy Bar Lev.

"At IAI, our vision is to provide forces with a layered and adaptable defense architecture that protects them across the full spectrum of threats. HawkGuard is another step toward that vision, adding a kinetic interception capability to counter the growing challenge posed by drones."

The system's compact, modular design allows it to be installed on armored vehicles and other mobile platforms. It can also be deployed to defend permanent facilities, strategic infrastructure, and offshore assets.

HawkGuard IAI

Dror Bar, CEO of ELTA Systems and Executive Vice President at IAI, emphasized the importance of adapting defense capabilities to changing operational conditions.

"Today's aerial threat environment demands solutions that can adapt quickly to the threat, the mission and the operational setting," Bar said.

"HawkGuard gives operators an additional tool within a broader layered defense concept, providing a flexible and cost-effective way to address drones and other localized aerial threats."

IAI said HawkGuard recently completed a series of successful tests in which it demonstrated the ability to detect, track, and neutralize various drone threats.