Under the 560 million euro agreement signed in 2024, the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD), through its Defense Export Directorate (SIBAT), together with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), announced today (X) the delivery of the BARAK MX air-defense system to the Slovak Air Force.

This accelerated delivery, which includes training and operational readiness, marks a significant enhancement in Slovakia’s ability to defend its airspace against the full spectrum of modern aerial threats, from UAVs and fighter aircraft to cruise missiles and ballistic threats, while further reinforcing NATO’s collective security architecture. It reflects growing global demand for advanced, reliable, and rapidly deployable solutions, and includes meaningful collaboration with the Slovak industry, driving local production, technology transfer, and economic growth.

The BARAK MX is a multi-layered air-defense system engineered for land, naval, and mobile deployment. Its three advanced interceptors, with ranges of 35 km, 70 km, and 150 km, feature advanced warheads, enabling precise, simultaneous interception of multiple threats in complex operational environments. At the core of the system is an advanced integration of multi-mission radars (MMRs) that provides detection, classification, and tracking capabilities.

IMOD Director General, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Baram: “The delivery of the BARAK MX system to Slovakia highlights the depth of defense cooperation between Israel and its international partners. This achievement reflects the Ministry’s strategy to strengthen defense exports of advanced Israeli technologies while reinforcing strategic partnerships. The agreement exemplifies the successful integration of Israeli defense industry capabilities within European countries, in full alignment with NATO standards."

Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, Robert Kaliňák: “The first battery of the BARAK MX system has already been deployed at an undisclosed location. The system is currently being brought into operation, with full operational readiness expected in the coming weeks. This process also includes the ongoing training of Slovak soldiers and the arrival of foreign experts. Additional components of this system are arriving and will continue to arrive throughout the year."

IAI President and CEO, Boaz Levy: “When the Slovak Ministry of Defense decided to choose the BARAK MX integrated air-defense system, it was an expression of confidence in the system’s advanced technological superiority. Since the agreement was signed, close cooperation with our Slovak partners has enabled rapid adaptation to operational requirements, resulting in delivery and training completion on schedule. After completing a long series of theoretical and practical training sessions for the soldiers of the Slovak Army who will operate the system, I am confident that the Slovak Army will soon be deploying the BARAK MX to ensure protection of the country's skies from a variety of threats."

Director of SIBAT, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Yair Kulas: “This delivery underscores the strength of Israel’s defense export capabilities and our commitment to supporting allied nations. The cooperation with Slovakia demonstrates how advanced Israeli technologies, combined with close partnership and industrial collaboration, can deliver operational excellence in accelerated timelines while contributing to regional and alliance-wide security. We are confident this cooperation will continue to evolve."