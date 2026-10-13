US President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to reports that China and Russia are aiding Iran.

"I see so many comments from the Radical Left Morons and Lunatics that China and Russia are helping the 'wonderful' Islamic Republic of Iran," he wrote on Truth Social.

"If they are, it’s at a very low level, but I don’t believe they are at all. They have too much to lose, and we would know about it, and know about it very fast! Thank you for your attention to this matter."

In August, the US-funded Arabic-language outlet Alhurra reported that Iran received hundreds of shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missiles from Russia and China, citing sources in the Kurdish and Arab opposition in Iran's Ahvaz Province.

In April, The Telegraph reported that since the outbreak of the war, four ships from China have arrived in Iran carrying precursor materials used to manufacture solid fuel for missile engines. The report added that these vessels departed from the Gaolan port in Zhuhai, a hub that houses some of China’s largest liquid chemical storage facilities.

In March, the Wall Street Journal reported that Russia has been sharing satellite intelligence and UAV technology with Iran to assist the Islamic Republic in targeting American assets.

According to the report, Russia is seeking to prolong the war and is benefiting from the conflict. The assistance Russia is providing includes the sharing of satellite imagery as well as the provision of technology to upgrade the communications ability of Iran's shaheed suicide drones, which Russia has used in its war against Ukraine.

The satellite imagery provides the locations of American armed forces in the Middle East, a diplomat and a military official told the Journal.