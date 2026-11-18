China's Ambassador to Israel, Xiao Junzheng, has expressed hope that cultural and sporting activities will help strengthen relations between the two countries, acknowledging that bilateral exchanges have suffered significant setbacks in recent years.

Speaking to Ynet during the China Ambassador's Cup Wushu Championship in Rehovot on Tuesday, Xiao described the traditional Chinese martial art as a means of bringing Israelis and Chinese citizens closer together.

The competition featured Israeli athletes of various ages demonstrating martial arts routines, including acrobatic movements and traditional weapons techniques. The event was organized with the involvement of the Chinese Embassy and the Wushu Federation of Israel.

According to Xiao, wushu, which originated in ancient China, combines physical training, competitive sport and cultural traditions. He said the discipline could promote mutual understanding between the two nations.

"Chinese civilization and Jewish civilization share a lot in common," the ambassador said, suggesting that martial arts could provide an opportunity for cultural exchange.

The Wushu Federation of Israel was established in 1992, the same year Israel and China formally established diplomatic relations. The Chinese Embassy has collaborated with the federation on the Ambassador's Cup since 2018.

Among the athletes participating were Alexandra "Sasha" Frenkel, 19, Erika Kogan, 19, and Jonathan Zvirin, 20, all of whom have competed internationally.

The athletes told Ynet that they had received warm welcomes during training and competitions in China, despite language barriers. However, they also described the difficulties of competing internationally with limited facilities and funding, noting that much of the financial burden falls on athletes and their families.

Beyond the sporting event, Xiao addressed the challenges facing diplomatic and cultural relations between Israel and China.

"Frankly speaking, since the Covid pandemic and the October 7, 2023, attack, the bilateral exchanges in almost all fields have been impacted," he said.

The ambassador, who arrived in Israel in 2024, said he has worked to restore connections through meetings with representatives of Israeli businesses, educational institutions, hospitals and cultural organizations.

"I realized that the historical bonds of friendship between our two peoples remain strong here," Xiao said.

He added that China is considering additional initiatives ahead of 2027, when the countries will mark 35 years of diplomatic relations. One possibility involves cooperation with Chinese companies operating in Israel to support educational and cultural exchanges.

Xiao emphasized the importance of personal encounters in building lasting relationships between the two societies.

"I believe that, together, these experiences will become the strongest momentum for people-to-people exchanges and strengthen our bilateral partnership," he said. "That is what we need to build on, and I’m quite optimistic about the future."