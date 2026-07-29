Iran is expected to receive the first shipment of hundreds of shoulder-fired air defense missiles in the coming weeks, Reuters reported.

The deal with Beijing saw Tehran purchase hundreds of shoulder-fired air defense missiles, as part of its preparations for the possibility of renewed fighting.

According to the report, Tehran and Beijing are examining options for transporting the shipment overland, including additional military deliveries, in order to reduce the likelihood that the cargo will be intercepted.

Reports of the deal first surfaced in April, but at the time, a spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, stating that China has not supplied weapons to either side in the conflict. The spokesperson dismissed the report as inaccurate and urged the United States to refrain from what it described as unfounded accusations, calling instead for efforts to reduce tensions.

At the same time, separate reports indicated that Russia has been supplying Iran with advanced drones.