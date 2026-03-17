Russia has been sharing satellite intelligence and UAV technology with Iran to assist the Islamic Republic in targeting American assets, the Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the report, Russia is seeking to prolong the war and is benefiting from the conflict. The assistance Russia is providing includes the sharing of satellite imagery as well as the provision of technology to upgrade the communications ability of Iran's shaheed suicide drones, which Russia has used in its war against Ukraine.

The satellite imagery provides the locations of American armed forces in the Middle East, a diplomat and a military official told the Journal.

Analysts told the paper that Iran has been more successful in targeting US military assets in the current conflict than it was during the 12-Day War in June 2025, and that its tactics are similar to those used by Russia in Ukraine.

In the first week of the war, the Washington Post reported that Russia was providing Iran with intelligence intended to assist in attacks on American forces in the Middle East.

According to the report, since the war began, Russia has passed information to Iran about the locations of US military targets, including warships and aircraft.