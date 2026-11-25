President Isaac Herzog announced on Wednesday the names of nine international figures who will receive the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor in recognition of their exceptional contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.

The nine additional recipients for 2026 come from seven countries - the United States, Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania and Italy - and represent a wide range of fields, including politics, education, philanthropy, philosophy and Jewish communal leadership.

The recipients announced by President Herzog are: Steny Hoyer, Mike Evans, Charles Bronfman, Bernard-Henri Lévy, Charlotte Knobloch, Gerald Ronson, Haim Saban, Silviu Vexler, and Johanna Arbib Perugia

President Herzog personally informed each of the nine recipients of their selection, expressing his gratitude for their longstanding commitment to Israel and the Jewish people.

“I am delighted to award the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor to nine special women and men from around the world whose work, leadership, and commitment have made an extraordinary contribution to the State of Israel and the Jewish people," Herzog stated.

The President emphasized the importance of Israel's friends and supporters around the world, particularly in light of the challenges facing the Jewish state.

“In these challenging times, we see more clearly than ever how much our friends and partners around the world mean to us. The recipients of the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor have stood by the State of Israel with determination, courage, and loyalty, and through their endeavors they embody the State of Israel and the Jewish people’s contribution of good to humanity."

“I thank each of the recipients from the bottom of my heart for all they have done, and I look forward to presenting them with the Medal at a ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem at the beginning of January," Herzog added.

The Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor was established at the initiative of Israel's ninth President, Shimon Peres, and was first awarded in 2012.

The medal is presented to individuals and organizations “who, by virtue of their skills, service, or in any other way, have made an exceptional contribution to the State of Israel or to humanity."

Upon taking office, President Herzog appointed an advisory committee headed by retired Supreme Court Justice Professor Yoram Danziger to recommend candidates deserving of the prestigious honor.

Since then, Herzog has bestowed the medal upon prominent individuals and organizations in Israel and around the world, including heads of state, Jewish leaders and institutions.

The nine recipients will receive their medals from President Herzog at a special ceremony at the President's Residence in Jerusalem in early January 2027.

The recipients of the Presidential Medal of Honor for 2027 will be announced at a later date.