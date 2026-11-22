President Isaac Herzog on Sunday welcomed the first parliamentary delegation from Bolivia to visit Israel in more than two decades, describing the visit as historic and expressing hope for expanded cooperation between the two countries.

The delegation, organized by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, follows the renewal of diplomatic relations between Israel and Bolivia in December 2025.

The visiting lawmakers are led by Bolivian Senate President Diego Ávila Navajas and President of the Chamber of Deputies Roberto Julio Castro.

During the meeting, Herzog emphasized Bolivia's historical connection to the Jewish people and sent a message to the country's Jewish community.

"Bolivia holds a great place in the story of the Jewish people. Over the generations, many Jews found their way to you. Today there is a small community there, and from here I want to tell the Jewish community of Bolivia that we love them very much," Herzog said.

The President also expressed his desire to strengthen bilateral relations and exchange official visits.

"I would be delighted to host the President of Bolivia in Israel, and to visit as well. Your visit is historic, coming after many years. We can cooperate in every field: climate, security, health, science, space and agriculture. That is why, for us, Bolivia is a true partner."

Addressing regional diplomatic efforts, Herzog said Israel continues to seek peace with its neighbors and hopes to expand the Abraham Accords.

"Israel is a country that seeks peace, that has signed peace agreements after wars, and that still aspires today to peace with our Palestinian neighbors, with Lebanon and with Syria. We want to sign further Abraham Accords with Saudi Arabia and other countries, but to do so, we must first fight terrorism."

Bolivian Senate President Diego Ávila Navajas thanked Herzog for receiving the delegation and expressed enthusiasm about developing relations with Israel.

"On behalf of our parliament, I want to thank you for the opportunity to come here. We are deeply moved by the prospect of building relations with Israel and meeting with members of the Knesset," he said.

"We want the world to come to Bolivia, and we want to reach out to the world. Bolivia is an open home for all, and we would like to welcome you into our home."