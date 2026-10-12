The Supreme Court ordered the IDF to present a timetable for allowing residents of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams to return to their homes after they were evacuated during the war as part of security operations aimed at eradicating terrorism in the area.

The ruling came despite an IDF statement that the security conditions necessary for the residents' return have not yet been met.

Following the decision, Finance Minister and Minister in the Defense Ministry Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, issued a harsh statement against the court and called on the Prime Minister and Defense Minister to instruct the IDF not to cooperate with the ruling.

Smotrich described the Supreme Court's decision as "reckless," warning that allowing residents to return would lead to the restoration of terrorist infrastructure in northern Samaria. Stressing that his own remarks are a "strategic warning," he lashed out at the three justices who issued the ruling: Yitzhak Amit, Alex Stein, and Khaled Kabub.

"The three Supreme Court justices, Amit, Stein, and Kabub, are endangering Israel's security," he said.

"Irresponsible judges who understand absolutely nothing about security are interfering once again, just as they did in Gaza before October 7, tying the IDF's hands and personally bringing about the restoration of Arab terrorist infrastructure in northern Samaria, which was destroyed by our heroic soldiers under our instructions as the political leadership."

"And then they will presume to appoint the commission of inquiry that will investigate those responsible for the horrific massacre, when they themselves should be the first to be investigated."

"I call on the Prime Minister and my colleague, the Defense Minister, to instruct the IDF not to cooperate with the court and not to allow the terrorist camps to be reestablished," he said.

According to Smotrich, "Israel's security is not subject to judicial review and is entrusted solely to those who bear responsibility for it and were elected by the people for that purpose."

"We are determined to complete the reform of Israel's judicial system and safeguard Israel's security for generations to come," he concluded.