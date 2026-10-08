Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu received an unexpected birthday surprise Thursday evening when hundreds of local officials, activists and public representatives broke into song to celebrate his 77th birthday.

Netanyahu attended an election preparations conference alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Binyamin Regional Council head and Yesha Council chairman Israel Ganz. As Netanyahu entered the hall, hundreds of participants greeted him by singing “Happy Birthday." Netanyahu moved through the crowd, shaking hands and thanking those who had come to celebrate with him.

The conference marked the launch of the practical groundwork for the upcoming election campaign. At its center was the creation of a joint organizational infrastructure among local authorities and activists, with the goal of maximizing the right-wing camp’s electoral strength on Election Day.

Participants discussed the campaign’s key objectives and coordinated practical assignments for activists operating throughout Israel and Judea and Samaria. The gathering also focused on strengthening coordination between local authorities and grassroots activists as part of efforts to establish a unified field operation ahead of the vote.