נפצע אנוש בג׳באלייה - ורקד עם סמוטריץ' במרכז הרבללא

In a poignant full-circle moment, Yotam Asban - an IDF soldier who was critically wounded during combat in Jabaliya - took part in the Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebration at the Mercaz HaRav Yeshiva on Tuesday night, dancing alongside Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich to the song “Tzaveh Yeshuot Yaakov."

Alongside Asban, Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Yaakov Shapira and the yeshiva's rabbis warmly welcomed Minister Smotrich. After an extended period of dancing, event organizers invited the minister to take the drums - a request he accepted to the delight of the yeshiva students.

Over the years, the Simchat Beit Hashoeva celebration at Mercaz HaRav has become one of Jerusalem’s flagship holiday events. The tradition continued Tuesday night with singing, dancing, and a festive atmosphere of unity.