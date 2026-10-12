Colombia is set to officially open its embassy in Jerusalem on Wednesday, becoming the tenth country to establish a diplomatic mission in Israel's capital.

Colombian Foreign Minister Omar Bula is expected to arrive in Israel for the inauguration ceremony, marking another significant step in the restoration of relations between the two countries, reported JNS.

The decision reflects a dramatic change in Colombia's foreign policy under President Abelardo de la Espriella, who assumed office on August 7 and has made strengthening relations with Israel a priority.

The diplomatic shift follows a broader political trend in Latin America, where right-wing governments have increasingly sought closer ties with Israel and the United States.

Israel and Colombia formally reestablished diplomatic and economic relations in August, shortly after de la Espriella took office.

During his presidential campaign, de la Espriella promised to reverse the policies of his predecessor and rebuild Colombia's relationship with the Jewish state.

His administration subsequently announced several measures aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Shortly after taking office, the Colombian government formally recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, making Colombia the second country in the world to do so, following the United States.

The two countries also reached an agreement eliminating visa requirements for their respective citizens traveling between Israel and Colombia.

The latest developments represent a significant departure from the policies pursued by former Colombian President Gustavo Petro, who repeatedly criticized Israel during his time in office.