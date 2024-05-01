Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced Wednesday that Colombia was severing diplomatic ties with Israel over Israel's response to the Hamas massacre of October 7.

"Tomorrow (Thursday) diplomatic relations with the state of Israel will be severed... for having a genocidal president," Petro said, describing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as "president."

Petro began opposing Israel's response to the Hamas massacre just days after the attack and halted defense exports to Israel.

Israel Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in response to Petro's announcement, "The president of Colombia has promised to give a reward to the Nazi-Hamas murderers, and here it is today. History will remember that Gustavo Petro decided to side with the most despicable monsters known to mankind who burned babies, murdered children, raped women and kidnapped innocent civilians."

"Relations between Israel and Colombia have always been warm - and even an antisemitic and hate-filled president will not be able to change that. The State of Israel will continue to protect its citizens without fear and without fear," Katz said.