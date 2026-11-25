Around 20 people are being held hostage by gunmen at a supermarket in Cartagena, Colombia, following a botched robbery.

Initially, around 30 hostages were held in the supermarket. The gunmen have so far released 10 hostages, including a young child.

Security forces have surrounded the supermarket and are working to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

The standoff began Tuesday morning, local time, after the gunmen attempted to rob an armored vehicle carrying cash from a shopping center. A swift police response forced them into an Éxito supermarket in Cartagena’s La Castellana neighborhood, where they seized customers and employees, Reuters reported.

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella later arrived at the scene as negotiations continued. According to AFP, police, soldiers, and special forces surrounded the building, electricity was cut, and snipers took positions on nearby rooftops.

De la Espriella said the hostage-taking stemmed from the failed robbery and ruled out the involvement of guerrilla or paramilitary groups. Meanwhile, Cartagena’s Rafael Núñez airport briefly suspended landings for approximately 45 minutes while the armed forces used a runway in connection with the operation, Reuters reported.