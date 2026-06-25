Colombia’s incoming right-wing executive Abelardo de la Espriella on Wednesday pledged a dramatic diplomatic pivot, vowing to forge an unprecedented alliance with Israel upon assuming the presidency.

The wealthy attorney, whose campaign backed by the White House, revealed the shift following a congratulatory telephone conversation with Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

"Colombia will restore and strengthen its relationship with the State of Israel like never before," he wrote on social media following the call.

Sa’ar had written “A short time ago, I held a phone conversation with my friend Abelardo de la Espriella, the President-elect of Colombia, who is also a true friend of the Jewish people and the State of Israel."

“I congratulated him on his important victory in the elections, a victory that creates hope and possibility for a better future for Colombia and its citizens, and I wished him great success," added Sa’ar.

“The President-elect reiterated in our conversation his commitment, which he also expressed during his election campaign, to the alliance between Israel and Colombia that will be stronger than ever. I too emphasized our strong desire to strengthen this alliance for the benefit of both our peoples. We will do this together - Colombia and Israel - and in a big way!" concluded the Foreign Minister.

De la Espriella secured his victory during a tense Sunday runoff election , edging past left-wing Senator Ivan Cepeda by less than a single percentage point. A central tenet of his platform includes significantly tightening foreign relations with both Israel and the United States.

The move marks a total reversal of the policies enacted under outgoing President Gustavo Petro, an outspoken critic of Israel who, in May of 2024, severed ties with Israel over the conflict in Gaza. Petro later ordered the opening of an embassy in Ramallah.

In another incident, Petro expressed support for comments made by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who compared Israel’s actions in Gaza to those of Nazi leader Adolf Hitler against Jews during World War II.

Just several weeks ago, the Colombian President posted “Heil Hitler" on X, sparking widespread outrage and controversy. Days later, during a speech at the UN Security Council, Petro compared Israel to the Nazis.

The incoming leader, who has never occupied a public office and is scheduled to assume power in August, has pledged to completely overturn Petro's directives. His primary campaign initiatives include establishing a joint military coalition involving Jerusalem and Washington.