בן גביר: בליכוד רוצים ממשלה עם איזנקוט צילום: כנס הדור

National Security Minister and Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben Gvir claimed on Sunday that five countries had offered to accept 100,000 residents of the Gaza Strip in exchange for payment, and that the proposal remains under consideration.

Speaking at an election conference organized by the Hador newspaper in Jerusalem, Ben Gvir identified encouraging emigration from Gaza as one of the policies he intends to pursue following the elections.

"There were five countries that told us: Bring us 100,000 Gazans. These countries offered: Give us money, give us Gazans," Ben Gvir said.

"That proposal is still on the table. As far as I understand, the Americans haven't put a stop to it," he added.

Ben Gvir linked his ability to influence government policy to the number of Knesset seats his party wins in the elections.

"With 15 seats for Otzma Yehudit, there will be emigration from Gaza," he declared.

During the same interview, Ben Gvir addressed the possible composition of the next government, claiming that senior Likud figures are considering cooperation with former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot.

"We're hearing voices from Likud who want to put something together with Eisenkot. And we're hearing senior Likud officials saying it wouldn't be such a terrible thing to make Gadi Eisenkot defense minister," he said.

According to Ben Gvir, the fact that he was not invited to a conference aimed at saving the right strengthens his suspicions about these intentions.

"That is precisely the reason, and proof, that they apparently want to form a government with Eisenkot," he claimed.

Nevertheless, Ben Gvir emphasized that his preferred candidate for prime minister remains unchanged.

"My only candidate for prime minister is Netanyahu," he stated.

Ben Gvir also discussed his relationship with Netanyahu and the disagreements between them.

"He told me many times that I'm doing a good job. I think I'm too principled, and he didn't like the fact that I voted against humanitarian aid," he said.

Ben Gvir argued that these disagreements demonstrate why Otzma Yehudit needs to be part of the government.

"Bibi needs us in the government. We need to be there to keep the government on the right," he explained.

While praising Netanyahu for certain aspects of his government's policies, Ben Gvir outlined additional measures he wants to advance.

"Bibi is a good prime minister. We control 60 percent of Gaza, and in Lebanon we have very good buffer zones. Not everything is bad. But I want more: to bring down the Palestinian Authority, conquer and settle the entire Gaza Strip, and encourage emigration," he said.

Ben Gvir also pointed to changes on the Temple Mount as one of his most significant achievements.

"What I'm proudest of is the change on the Temple Mount. In the past, if a Jew merely muttered a prayer, he would be arrested there. Today, Jews on the Temple Mount pray, sing, prostrate themselves, and dance. It's unbelievable that this wasn't done for so many years," he said.

Addressing nationalist crime in Judea and Samaria, Ben Gvir said that those who break the law must face consequences, but argued that a distinction should be made between legitimate law enforcement and what he described as the persecution of an entire community.

"There are cases where people have crossed the line, and I have absolutely no problem with taking firm action," he said.

"Anyone who goes and sets fire to an Arab's home should face the full force of the law. But I put an end to the persecution and harassment of young men and women who are settling the Land of Israel."

On the issue of haredi military enlistment, Ben Gvir criticized former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman.

"Bennett talks about enlistment. How many haredim did he enlist? How many haredim did Liberman enlist? Who is the only minister who enlisted haredim in large numbers?" he asked.

Ben Gvir claimed that during his tenure, more than 1,000 haredi men and women had joined the police force, and that dedicated units had been established to accommodate them.

"I established entire police units for haredim. Everyone else talked, and I acted," he said.

According to Ben Gvir, he intends to apply the same approach to haredi enlistment in the IDF.

"I will embrace them and give them all the conditions they need. They will enter as haredim and leave as haredim," he concluded.