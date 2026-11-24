National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir has filed a NIS 167,917 defamation lawsuit in the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court against the Ynet news website and police reporter Liran Tamari over an article published last month about his conduct during an incident involving clashes between police officers and right-wing activists in Mitzpe Yericho.

In the lawsuit, filed through attorney Ze'ev Wolf, Ben Gvir alleges that the article portrayed him as acting aggressively toward police officers and ignoring their injuries, although he maintains that he arrived only after the clashes had ended.

In addition to monetary compensation, the minister is asking the court to order the removal of the article or the passages he alleges are defamatory, and to require the defendants to publish a correction, a retraction and an apology.

According to the lawsuit, Ben Gvir arrived in Mitzpe Yericho on October 1 to attend a memorial ceremony for fallen soldiers. Among those being commemorated was Aviad Neiman, who was killed fighting in Lebanon and whose family was close to the minister.

Ben Gvir says that while traveling to the memorial ceremony, he received messages from family members describing a confrontation with police and alleged police violence against participants.

Ben Gvir maintains that by the time he arrived, the confrontation had ended and most officers had left. He says he photographed two officers and greeted three, and that no officer approached him to report that police had been attacked or injured during the incident.

After leaving, he says, he asked police for explanations regarding allegations that force had been used against civilians and MK Kroizer.

According to the lawsuit, the day after the incident, police reporter Liran Tamari contacted the minister's spokesman, Ariel Elharar, seeking a response to allegations made by a police officer who had been at the scene. The lawsuit says Tamari presented allegations that Ben Gvir had arrived at the scene, acted aggressively toward officers and even threatened them.

Ben Gvir subsequently spoke with Tamari, denying the allegations and explaining that he had come to attend the memorial ceremony and had not been present during the confrontation. Ben Gvir says he also warned the reporter during the conversation that he would take legal action if false claims about him were published.

However, at 12:30 p.m., Ynet published an article headlined, "Officers suffer broken nose, arm in clash with settlers-and are stunned: 'Ben Gvir arrived and ignored them'".

The subheading attributed to a police officer the allegation that the minister had acted aggressively, while the body of the article alleged, based on the officer's account, that he had pointedly ignored the officers. The article also included allegations that people shouted, "You are Nazis", at officers during the incident and that people at the scene threatened them with losing their jobs.

The lawsuit alleges that the presentation gave readers the false impression that Ben Gvir had been present during the confrontation and was linked to the threatening remarks directed at officers. The minister maintains that he was not at the scene when the events described took place, did not confront officers and did not threaten them.

The lawsuit further alleges that the article contained contradictory accounts of when he arrived. One early version said he arrived at the height of the confrontation, while another passage said he arrived after the clashes had subsided; the lawsuit argues that this was particularly serious because the reporter had received the minister's account before publication.

Ben Gvir alleges that the article was published with the intention of damaging his reputation and his public and professional standing. He also alleges that its timing, about a month before the election for the 26th Knesset, was not coincidental.

According to the lawsuit, on the day the article was published, Ben Gvir's attorney sent a legal warning letter to Tamari and Ynet's editor at the time, Gido Ran. The letter demanded that the article be removed and that the minister receive NIS 1 million in compensation as part of a settlement, accusing the website and the reporter of publishing false allegations.

The article was subsequently edited at least twice, according to the lawsuit, but Ben Gvir maintains that it continued to include allegations that he had acted aggressively and ignored the officers. The lawsuit says that after correspondence between the parties, their lawyers spoke in an effort to reach an out-of-court settlement, but no agreement was reached.

Ben Gvir is asking the court to order ynet and Tamari, jointly and severally, to pay him NIS 167,917. He says the amount represents double the compensation available without proof of damage under the Defamation Prohibition Law.

He is also demanding that the article be removed or, alternatively, edited to remove the passages he alleges damage his reputation, and that a correction, a retraction and an apology be published. The minister is also seeking court costs and attorney's fees.