בנט: אין לי בעיה שנתניהו יהיה שר בממשלה שלנו צילום: כנס "הדור"

Together party chairman Naftali Bennett has sparked opposition among his political allies after declaring that he would be willing to serve in the same government as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Speaking at an election conference organized by the Hador newspaper, Bennett said he had no fundamental objection to Netanyahu serving as a minister in a government headed by him, provided that he accepted the key principles his party seeks to advance.

"If he accepts all of our core principles, which are an immediate state commission of inquiry, universal military service, and a constitution for Israel, I have no problem with Netanyahu serving as a minister in our government," Bennett stated.

Yashar party chairman Gadi Eisenkot rejected Bennett's proposal.

"I don't accept that," Eisenkot said in response. "Anyone who held office on October 7 is unfit to serve in positions of command or leadership, including as finance minister."

Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Liberman also criticized Bennett's remarks, calling on the parties in the Zionist bloc to commit to refusing to join a government with Netanyahu.

"I call on my colleagues in the Zionist bloc to make it absolutely clear: Come what may, we will not sit with Netanyahu," Liberman declared.

Liberman emphasized that his opposition extended beyond Netanyahu serving as prime minister to holding any ministerial position in the next government.

"In the next government, Netanyahu will not be able to serve even as minister for regional cooperation," he said.

Bennett was quick to respond to both men. "I suggest everyone calm down. I've said a thousand times that Netanyahu bears direct and personal responsibility for the October 7 massacre and must therefore go home. We will not sit with him under any circumstances. Anyone who saw my remarks today understood that they were intended to illustrate the absurdity, since Netanyahu opposes universal military service, a state commission of inquiry, and a constitution for Israel."