Ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s expected address to the United Nations General Assembly, Together party chairman Naftali Bennett is calling on the prime minister to leverage the international stage to formally declare Qatar an enemy state and “expose its true face to the world."

Bennett announced that alongside the speech, he will send the UN Secretary-General and members of the Security Council the “Qatar dossier" - a comprehensive, evidence-based document that he says proves the Gulf emirate’s direct involvement in the October 7 massacre and its ongoing efforts to undermine Israeli security.

“We are approaching three years since the October 7 massacre, presenting an opportunity to exact historic justice from the very stage where the world’s eyes are focused," Bennett said. “The world must hear the truth: Qatar financed the massacre and Hamas’s military wing, celebrated the attacks, and continues to incite future violence by spreading antisemitic propaganda globally and across elite US universities. Qatar harbors Hamas leadership, funds Islamic terrorist organizations, and works actively toward Israel's destruction."

According to Bennett, taking this step is vital to achieving a key war objective that he claims Israel is currently failing to reach: dismantling Hamas rule. “The Qatar dossier proves that only after we declare Qatar an enemy state and eliminate its influence from Gaza can we move forward with dismantling Hamas - because Qatar actively opposes this goal. Every moment Qatar is not designated an enemy state, continues to control Gaza, and enables Hamas to rearm and recruit terrorists represents a grave failure."

Bennett emphasized that if Netanyahu takes this decisive step at the UN, he will receive full backing from both the coalition and the opposition. “This is the moment of truth," Bennett concluded. “Netanyahu’s speech will not be judged by empty rhetoric, but by an explicit declaration of Qatar as an enemy state. If Netanyahu fails to do this, he is whitewashing Qatar and compromising our national security."