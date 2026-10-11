נתניהו מגיב: וינטר זה בנט #2

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded sharply to remarks made by Ofer Winter, chairman of the Amcha Yisrael party, who said during an interview with Channel 12 News that "Bibi can go jump in a lake."

In a statement, Netanyahu criticized not only Winter's remarks but also his political approach, drawing a comparison between Winter and former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

"Well, it's obvious. Winter is under pressure because he realizes that you understand. And you understand that he's Bennett 2.0," Netanyahu said at the beginning of his response.

The Prime Minister sought to portray Winter as someone who, in his view, could follow the same political path as Bennett.

"Bennett also promised, 'I'll go with the right,' and then went with the Muslim Brotherhood," Netanyahu said.

"Winter keeps attacking me. His father said on the day Winter announced his party that Netanyahu needs to go. Senior figures in his party want a Palestinian state and a commission of inquiry headed by the Deep State," the prime minister claimed.

"The media outlets can't stop fawning over him," Netanyahu continued.

Referring to former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, he added, "And what did Eisenkot's handler say? Run, Winter, run."

Netanyahu concluded his criticism with a direct appeal to right-wing voters, warning them against supporting Winter's party.

"And one more thing: If it walks like Bennett and sounds like Bennett, it's Bennett," Netanyahu said.