A Channel 13 News poll shows that if elections were held today, Gadi Eisenkot’s Yashar party would win 22 Knesset seats, followed by Likud with 18.

Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid’s Together party would receive 11 seats, tied with the Democrats. The Joint List, Yisrael Beytenu, and United Torah Judaism would each win eight seats. Otzma Yehudit and Shas would take seven seats apiece, while the Religious Zionist-Zehut alliance would receive six. Amcha Yisrael and Ra’am would each win five seats, and the Reservists-Economic Party would round out the list with four.

Overall, the right-wing bloc would hold 51 seats, the anti-Netanyahu bloc would control 52, the Arab parties would account for 13, and the party led by Yoaz Hendel and Yaron Zelekha would claim four.

When asked what type of government they would prefer following the election, 31% of respondents favored a broad unity government, 29% preferred a "full right-wing" government, and 25% supported a coalition composed entirely of opposition parties. Meanwhile, 6% expressed a preference for a different model, and 9% were undecided.