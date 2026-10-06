The Sephardic-haredi Shas party hit back after "Together" party chairman Naftali Bennett declared that he would only join the next government if the "Deri Law" is passed.

The "Deri Law" would prevent anyone who evades IDF service or encourages draft evasion from serving in Israel's security cabinet.

Bennett presented his demand during Reichman University’s International Institute for Counter-Terrorism conference.

Shas quickly responded, with MK Michael Malchieli sharply criticizing Bennett and announcing that his party would promote a personal law targeting him.

"In the next government, we will legislate the ‘Bennett Law’: A political fraudster who steals the premiership with six seats, and against the wishes of his voters, will not be allowed to run for the Knesset again," Malchieli said.