A 19-year-old woman was murdered overnight Friday in Be'er Sheva in what police believe was a criminally motivated incident.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams called to the scene found her lying on the road, semi-conscious and seriously wounded. After providing initial medical treatment, the teams evacuated her to Soroka Medical Center in serious and unstable condition. However, doctors at Soroka were forced to pronounce her dead.

Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

Mahmoud Kassum, a senior EMT in MDA's motorcycle unit, and senior EMT Yair Rosolio described her condition and their rescue efforts, recounting, "When we arrived, we were led to a young woman lying on the road after being injured in a violent incident. She was semi-conscious and suffering from penetrative injuries."

"We provided initial medical treatment at the scene and evacuated her in an MDA mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in serious and unstable condition."

As rescue efforts continued, officers from the Be'er Sheva police station arrived at the shooting scene and began investigating the circumstances. The officers collected evidence at the scene and launched extensive searches to locate those suspected of involvement in the shooting.