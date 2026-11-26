Yamam counterterrorism officers and Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) personnel arrested a man in central Israel on Thursday evening who, according to police, had expressed his intention to carry out a terrorist attack.

The arrest followed hours of searches in the Ramat Hasharon area, during which the presence of security forces raised concerns among local residents.

During the searches, police announced that security forces were working to locate an individual wanted for questioning in the Ramat Hasharon area. Police clarified in the same statement that there were no changes to the guidelines for the public.

Police subsequently announced the suspect's arrest, stating, "Police operations in the Ramat Hasharon area have concluded. The suspect wanted for questioning has been located."