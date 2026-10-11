רק כי העיר לנערים שהתיזו ספריי שלג: ימנו זלקה נרצח בערב יום העצמאות

The main defendant in the murder of Yamano Zalka, a 15-year-old, admitted through his lawyer on Sunday that he stabbed the 21-year-old during a brawl in Petah Tikva on the eve of Israel's Independence Day.

However, the defense rejects the charge of murder with indifference, arguing that the defendant did not foresee that the stabbing would result in Zalka's death.

During a hearing at the Lod District Court, the defense said the defendant arrived at the scene carrying a knife to help others involved in the confrontation.

"The defendant admits that, unfortunately, he was carrying a knife that night and stabbed the deceased in the leg. He made the biggest mistake of his life. He only wanted to help others in the brawl," the defense stated. "He delivered a single stab from top to bottom, striking the groin. The defendant did not intend for this to happen."

The defense is asking the court to reject the murder charge and convict the minor, at most, of causing death through recklessness. The court has yet to rule on the question of criminal liability.

Zalka was attacked on the eve of Independence Day after confronting teenagers who were spraying artificial snow near the Petah Tikva pizzeria where he worked. The confrontation escalated into a brawl involving numerous teenagers, during which he was fatally stabbed.

In May, the Central District Prosecutor's Office indicted 16 minors over the incident. The main defendant was charged with murder with indifference, while the other 15, most aged 14 to 16, were charged with aggravated intentional injury, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.