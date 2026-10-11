Two and a half weeks before the elections, Likud is already preparing for the day after: A special team established by the party is working to identify candidates on Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar! party list who might be willing to join Netanyahu's bloc following the elections.

Yedioth Ahronoth reported that the team, composed of Likud MKs and strategic advisers, is examining the candidates' backgrounds, focusing particularly on those who come from right-wing backgrounds or environments associated with the political right.

According to the report, the initiative draws on experience from previous political campaigns, in which Likud figures succeeded in persuading Amichai Chikli and later Idit Silman to leave Naftali Bennett's party.

This time, the number of people involved in the effort has been expanded, while strategies have also been developed to exert pressure on newly elected lawmakers after the elections.

As part of its work, the team is conducting background checks on candidates on Eisenkot's list, including searching for their past statements and examining their personal relationships and broader social circles.

Among other things, the team is investigating which candidates consult rabbis and which are influenced by other figures in their surroundings.

The intention is to use the information gathered after the elections to apply pressure, primarily over diplomatic and security issues. At the same time, the possibility of offering political promises to those who agree to join Netanyahu's bloc is being considered.

Chikli and Silman are the two most prominent examples cited in political circles in this context.

After moving to Likud, both received reserved positions on the party's electoral list and ministerial appointments in the government.

Chikli remained in Likud and even improved his standing, while Silman, who served as Environmental Protection Minister, was unsuccessful in the most recent primaries.

Eisenkot's party is aware of the possibility that attempts will be made to persuade its lawmakers to defect after the elections, and the issue was given particular attention during the candidate selection process.

In recent weeks, reports have emerged claiming that candidates were required to pledge not to defect from the party. However, senior Yashar! officials denied those reports.