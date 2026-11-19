The European Union announced Thursday that it has added the social media news outlet Gaza Now and its founder, Mustafa Moin Ayash, to its sanctions list targeting individuals and organizations supporting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ).

According to the Council of the European Union, Gaza Now and Ayash were designated for their involvement in financing Hamas by soliciting donations, including through cryptocurrency.

The sanctions impose an asset freeze on both the outlet and its founder, while prohibiting EU citizens and businesses from providing them with funds, either directly or indirectly. Ayash is also subject to a travel ban preventing him from entering or transiting through EU member states.

The latest designations bring the total number of individuals sanctioned under the EU's dedicated Hamas and PIJ framework to 22, alongside four entities.

The framework was established on January 19, 2024, to target individuals and organizations that support, facilitate, or enable violent activities by Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. It supplements existing EU counterterrorism sanctions against both organizations.

The list has been expanded several times, most recently on May 28, 2026, when the Council sanctioned ten members of Hamas's Political Bureau. The current restrictions remain in effect until January 20, 2027.

Anne Herzberg, Legal Advisor at the Jerusalem-based research institute NGO Monitor, welcomed the decision, warning that social media platforms can serve as fundraising channels for terrorist organizations.

"The EU’s sanctioning of Gaza Now exposes how a supposed news outlet can use cryptocurrency to raise money for Hamas, turning social media followers into potential donors," Herzberg stated.

She said NGO Monitor's investigations had identified extensive financial networks involving charities, companies, and unregistered organizations, with funds moving internationally through cryptocurrency and online fundraising platforms.

"Sanctioning Gaza Now is welcome, but authorities must follow the money beyond individual organisations and investigate the financial intermediaries and regulatory loopholes that allow these networks to operate," Herzberg added.

NGO Monitor researches the activities, financing, and accountability of nongovernmental organizations.

The EU confirmed that the legal acts implementing the latest sanctions have been published in its Official Journal.