Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar criticized Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas over the postponement of PA legislative elections from November 2026 to September 2027, accusing the PA leadership of misleading the international community.

In a statement, Sa'ar noted that the Palestinian Authority has not held presidential elections since 2005 or legislative elections since 2006.

"Mahmoud Abbas is fooling the international community by canceling once again promised elections," Sa'ar stated.

The Foreign Minister also accused Abbas of failing to fulfill commitments to reform the Palestinian Authority, particularly regarding payments to terrorists and their families and incitement in the Palestinian education system.

"His reform pledges to end 'pay-for-slay' terrorist salaries and hate education remain empty too," Sa'ar said.

"They keep deceiving," he added.

Sa'ar concluded by questioning why the Palestinian Authority has not faced consequences for what he described as its repeated failures to fulfill its commitments.

"Consequences? Not for the corrupt PA!"

Earlier, Reuters reported that the PA is preparing to postpone its legislative elections, originally scheduled for November 28, 2026, potentially until September 2027, citing deteriorating political, security and economic conditions in Gaza, Judea and Samaria.