Ghassan Daghlas, the Palestinian Authority (PA) governor of Shechem (Nablus), met on Saturday with two terrorists released from Israeli prison after serving 22 years for their involvement in a deadly suicide bombing in Tel Aviv, JNS reported.

The two, Yahya Zahran and Hassan Ahmad, were imprisoned for their roles in the November 2004 bombing at Tel Aviv's Carmel Market, which killed three Israelis and injured more than 30 others. The Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a statement published Saturday on the Facebook page of the PA's Nablus Governorate, Daghlas praised the two men for their “patience, sacrifice and steadfastness" during their imprisonment.

“The joy of freedom is not complete without the liberation of all male and female prisoners from the occupation’s prisons," he added.

The meeting is the latest example of Palestinian Authority officials publicly honoring terrorists convicted of involvement in attacks against Israelis.

One such incident occurred in 2013, when PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas personally welcomed 18 terrorists released from Israeli prisons as part of a goodwill gesture toward the PA.

Abbas and other senior Palestinian officials greeted the released prisoners in Ramallah, where crowds gathered to celebrate their return.

“It is a day of joy to our people," Abbas declared at the time.

A 2018 report issued by Israel's Ministry of Strategic Affairs subsequently documented an increase in the Palestinian Authority's glorification of terrorists responsible for murdering Israelis.

Another incident occurred in 2025, when Abbas telephoned Yasser Abu Bakr, a member of the Al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades, to congratulate him following his release after 23 years in Israeli prison.

Abu Bakr had received a 115-year sentence for planning terrorist attacks in 2002, including an attack in Netanya in March of that year in which Israel Yahi and nine-month-old Aviah Malka were murdered.