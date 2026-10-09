The Palestinian Authority (PA) is preparing to postpone its legislative elections, originally scheduled for November 28, 2026, potentially until September 2027, citing deteriorating political, security and economic conditions in Gaza, Judea and Samaria.

According to Reuters, PA Vice President Hussein Al Sheikh informed French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot of the expected delay in a letter dated October 8. The letter stated that the circumstances necessary to conduct the elections had not developed as anticipated.

Palestinian officials have recommended that PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas reschedule the vote for the first half of September 2027 while continuing discussions aimed at creating the conditions necessary for elections.

The report follows an earlier report by The Associated Press on Thursday that Palestinian Arab factions were discussing postponing the elections during meetings in Cairo.

Islamic Jihad deputy secretary-general Mohammed al-Hindi told AP that the factions had reached an agreement to delay the vote and resume internal Palestinian dialogue. However, Fatah spokesperson Abdel Fattah Dolah stopped short of confirming a final decision, saying consultations were continuing and that the election timetable would be determined through dialogue among the factions.

Al-Hindi also indicated that the Fatah delegation would return to Ramallah for further consultations before a final decision was announced.

The Palestinian Authority has not held legislative elections since 2006, when Hamas won a majority of seats in the Palestinian Legislative Council. The following year, Hamas seized control of Gaza, expelling forces loyal to Abbas.

Abbas, who was elected PA chairman in 2005, has continued governing by decree since his presidential term expired in 2009. He formally dissolved the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2018.

Within Abbas' Fatah party, some officials have called for negotiations with Hamas and other Palestinian factions before elections take place. Others have raised logistical concerns about the delivery of voting materials to Gaza.

The letter to France indicated that PA officials had anticipated improvements resulting from US President Donald Trump's peace initiative and a UN Security Council resolution. These expectations included the deployment of international forces and Palestinian Arab police in Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas and the withdrawal of Israeli troops.

The Palestinian Authority leadership had also expected American intervention regarding Israeli policies in Judea, Samaria and eastern Jerusalem, along with the release of approximately $7 billion in Palestinian Authority funds withheld by Israel.

However, Al Sheikh's letter said the expected developments had failed to occur and that conditions had deteriorated further, prompting the recommendation to delay the elections.

Abbas had reiterated his intention to hold the parliamentary vote during his September 24 address to the United Nations.

France, which recognized a Palestinian state in September 2025, has emphasized the importance of holding Palestinian elections. Abbas had previously committed to conducting legislative and presidential elections in communications with French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking on Thursday, French Foreign Ministry spokesperson Pascal Confavreux reiterated France's position that the elections should proceed and welcomed the establishment of a European Union election observation mission.

"These elections will enable the Palestinian leadership to champion its people's legitimate aspirations with renewed legitimacy, while preserving the two-state solution," Confavreux said.

The anticipated postponement would mark another delay in efforts to renew the Palestinian Authority's electoral institutions. General elections were previously scheduled for 2021, but Abbas ultimately postponed them amid concerns that Hamas could once again defeat Fatah at the ballot box.