A Palestinian Arab in his 20s with ties to the Hamas terrorist organization was arrested on suspicion of incitement to terrorism and praising the October 7 massacre.

The suspect, a resident of the village of Deir Samit, was arrested after social media posts he had uploaded were discovered on the morning of the third anniversary of the massacre.

The arrest was carried out by the “Hetz Yehuda" unit, in cooperation with the Yehuda Brigade and the Judea and Samaria Division, following intelligence efforts to locate inciting content and online publications glorifying terrorism.

This week, as Israel marked three years since the attack, online posts were identified that were deemed to incite violence and glorify the massacre. After efforts to identify the person behind the publications, security forces located the suspect and arrested him.

According to the allegations, one of the items he posted that morning was a video glorifying the October 7 attack, accompanied by the caption: “The morning of October 7 is approaching. The memory has passed like a sword, but it has not been erased from our memory. It will remain as long as there is a heartbeat."